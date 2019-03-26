

The Northland Muslim Community Charitable Trust is organising an open day this weekend to thank the public for their support after the Christchurch shootings.

A meet and greet at the Islamic Centre on Porowini Ave, Whangārei, on Satruday will run from 2pm to 6pm and offer an opportunity to visit the prayer areas and ask questions about Islam in general.

More than 80 non-Muslims turned up with flowers and cards at the same venue on Friday last week— one week after the tragic events in Christchurch— as a sign of unity.

The Anglican Church in Whangārei has allowed Muslims to pray there for this week's Friday prayers at the Anglican Church Hall at the corner of Kamo Rd and Deveron St.

Leaders from Christian denominations as well as Northland police are expected to observe and participate in the prayer, to be led by imam Suhil Musa.

It's not a public event and trust members have kindly requested the public to come along for the open day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Whangārei District Council will broadcast live on television screens the National Remembrance Service to be held in Christchurch between 9.30am and 11am this Friday.

People can view the service on permanent TV screens on the council foyer and chairs will be put up for those with mobility issues.

The council won't hold a formal event that morning and council services will operate as normal.

Meanwhile, the national memorial service will be also be shown live at six venues around the Far North, from Kawakawa in the south to Kaitaia in the north and as far west as Opononi.

The Far North venues are Te Ahu, at the corner of State Highway 1 and Matthews Ave in Kaitaia; the Turner Centre, at 43 Cobham Rd in Kerikeri; the Council Chambers on Memorial Ave in Kaikohe; the St John's Hall, at 121 Gillies St in Kawakawa; Christ Church parish hall, on Church St in Russell; and the South Hokianga War Memorial Hall, on State Highway 12 in Opononi. The doors will open at all venues from 9am.

Kaipara District Council isn't organising any public event to mark the memorial service on Friday.