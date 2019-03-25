

A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with threatening to get every gang member in the country to shoot everyone in the offices of every member of parliament.

Jimmy James Whioke, 57, from Lower Hutt appeared in court via audio visual link and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The exact charge, which has a maximum prison penalty of seven years, reads "without lawful justification or reasonable excuse and intending to cause a significant disruption to civil administration in New Zealand undertaken by the New Zealand Government did threaten to get every gang member in the country to shoot everyone in the offices of every member of parliament being an act likely to create a risk to the health of any member of parliament".

It is alleged the offence happened at Rotorua on March 14.

Advertisement

His lawyer, Erin Riley, said she would apply for bail once she had an approved address.

Judge Tony Snell remanded Whioke in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on June 14.