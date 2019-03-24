An Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor is looking for the woman who saved her and her baby's life.

Majda El Hajji and her family were among the hundreds of people who turned out to Christchurch's biggest mosque for Friday prayers on 15 March.

She had brought along her 5-month-old son for one of his first visits to the mosque and said he'd drawn quite a crowd of people, fussing and cooing over him.

But then everything changed the instant they heard shots.

Advertisement

"I had my mum beside me. She took my baby and was hugging him, trying to save him," El Hajji said.

"We were hearing shooting, and my baby was crying, crying, crying. I couldn't even hear his voice – all I was hearing was the shooting."

When the gunman disappeared outside to reload, El Hajji said she managed to get outside somehow.

The cordon was lifted from the mosque on Saturday. Photo / Isaac Davison

With her son in her arms, she and another woman started running towards Deans Ave together – when the woman was gunned down right in front of her.

"I couldn't see because he [the shooter] was behind me – but later people told me he was shooting at me."

Then out of nowhere – help appeared.

El Hajji said a woman pulled her car up next to her and let them in – while she was still fleeing the gunfire.

She said as soon as the woman heard what was happening, she pulled over and let two more Muslim women in.

Now, El Hajji wants to be re-united with the woman who got them all to safety.

"I don't remember what kind of car she had. She was a short woman, in maybe her late thirties or forties."

The woman was wearing some kind of food-related work uniform.

Majda El Hajji's father-in-law Elmi Abdukadir was killed in the Shooting.

El Hajji said the attack was devastating and killed so many – with her own father-in-law – 66-year-old Elmi Abdukadir - amongst the dead.

She said she wants to thank the brave woman properly – but also extend that thanks to the rest of New Zealand.

"I want to say thank you to all New Zealanders. Thank you for helping us. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for showing us we are not different – we are all the same."