Three generations of animal lovers made the cat show in Mosgiel a family affair yesterday.

Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club show manager Paulette Boyes said she was overjoyed to be joined once more by her daughter, Jenna Boyes, 19, and mother, 82-year-old Dot White, who assisted with proceedings at the Mosgiel Memorial gym.

Boyes was thrilled with the new venue and thanked the people of Mosgiel and Dunedin for turning out in droves. She and her mother, Dot, have been breeding cats since the 1970s, and all four of her children were assisting with the show yesterday for the first time in a few years.

While her daughter, Jenna, had no plans to take up cat breeding, that was of no concern to her.

"You don't have to be breeding them to really enjoy them and look after them well. We've all got that gene in us that loves animals.

"It's fantastic, those children have been brought up with cat shows since they were wee bubbas."

Everything from hulking Maine Coons to lithe Siamese cats were given a gentle but thorough examination by judges, as eager spectators vied for a glimpse of their favourite felines.

Spectator Andy McCready, a Dunedin artist, said a little grey British shorthair and a companion longhair were among her favourites.

"Because they're super cute, I just have a connection with them," she said.