The National Remembrance Service for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack will be held at 10am this Friday.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the service will be held in Christchurch in Hagley Park and will be jointly led by the Government of New Zealand, the city of Christchurch, Ngāi Tahu and the Muslim community.

Ardern said considerations are being given to simultaneously broadcasting the service to events in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin and providing links for events in other towns and cities.

"The National Remembrance Service provides an opportunity for Cantabrians, New Zealanders and people all around the world to come together as one to honour the victims of the terrorist attack," Ardern said.

Advertisement

The service, on March 29, will be two weeks after the terror attack at two Christchurch Mosques, which claimed the lives of 50 people.

Ardern said the service would be a chance for Kiwis to once again, show they are "compassionate, inclusive and diverse, and that we will protect those values.

She said the Government was anticipate international guests and visitors will want to attend and to "join us in our sorrow and support for the victims and their families".

The details of the service, including exact location, broadcast arrangements and order of service will be announced later in the week.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says this will be a time for everyone, locally, nationally and internationally, to come together in unity.

"I am very proud of the way our city and nation have responded to this terrorist attack," she said.

"What happened on Friday, March 15, 2019 will never define us. It is what has happened since, the love and compassion, that's what defines us. Coming together on Friday will demonstrate support for all our communities, no matter where we were born, no matter where and how we choose to express our faith. We do not stand alone, we stand together."

"We will not be divided by hatred, we will be united by love," says Mayor Dalziel.