A major fire in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie has spread into a neighbouring building.

Around 10 fire engines are battling the house fire, which started at 2 Duncan Terrace.

A fire spokesperson says the fire at that address is almost out, but they are now working to extinguish the fire at the property next door.

He says the fire has entered the roof cavity of that address.

The fire is above the Devyish superette, a fish and chip shop, and a Thai restaurant, across the road from the Aquatic Centre.

The spokesperson says there's no reports of any injuries, but the damage to the properties is quite severe.