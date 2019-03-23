The family of a woman missing for five days in Marlborough are concerned for her safety.

Police said Search and Rescue are trying to locate 27-year-old Jessica Boyce, who has not been seen since Tuesday, March 19.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Jessica since Tuesday, particularly in the Lake Chalice (Richmond Forest Park) area," police said in a Facebook post.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw a red Holden Rodeo ute between Tuesday and Friday. Photo / Police

Police would also like to speak with anyone who saw a red Holden Rodeo ute between Tuesday and Friday, 22 March.

Anybody with information could contact Blenheim Police on (03) 578 5279.