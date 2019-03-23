Fire crews are working to remove a seriously injured person trapped in a vehicle following a crash thought to involve a car and a caravan in Bay of Plenty tonight.

Police couldn't be contacted but Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Murray Bannister confirmed they had been called to a report of a car colliding with a caravan at

Karewa Parade in Papamoa Beach about 11.15pm.

However, it was unclear if the car was towing the caravan when the crash occurred as details were sketchy.

Volunteers firefighters from Papamoa and Te Puke had reported a car was on its roof and one person was trapped inside.

Advertisement

"They're getting to work on releasing them."

A St John Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances had been sent to help the seriously injured occupant.