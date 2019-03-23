Fire crews are working to remove a seriously injured person trapped in a vehicle following a crash thought to involve a car and a caravan in Bay of Plenty tonight.

Police couldn't be contacted but Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Murray Bannister confirmed they had been called to a report of a car colliding with a caravan at
Karewa Parade in Papamoa Beach about 11.15pm.

However, it was unclear if the car was towing the caravan when the crash occurred as details were sketchy.

Volunteers firefighters from Papamoa and Te Puke had reported a car was on its roof and one person was trapped inside.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"They're getting to work on releasing them."

A St John Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances had been sent to help the seriously injured occupant.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One serious in Auckland crash

23 Mar, 2019 11:20pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Quad bike crash in Central Otago injures up to eight

23 Mar, 2019 6:12pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

US tourist driver in tears as fatal crash recounted

23 Mar, 2019 4:52pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

One person dead and six injured in Taranaki crash

23 Mar, 2019 8:37am
Quick Read