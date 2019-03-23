Thousands of Cantabrians are expected to turn out tomorrow night for a vigil in memory off the 50 killed in the March 15 terror attacks.

The vigil - Remember Those Who Lost Their Lives 15-3-19 - starts at 5pm at North Hagley Park and is expected to run for two hours.

Details of the event were still being finalised last night but the Herald has been provided with information about the programme and who was expected to speak and perform.

Fifty men, women and children were killed when a gunman stormed into the Al Noor mosque in Upper Riccarton, and then the Linwood Mosque seven minutes later.

Another 50 were shot and injured.

The vigil was organised by Scott Esdaile, who also organised a recent protest in Christchurch against a water bottling company shipping billions of litres of water offshore.

The Herald can reveal that the vigil will be kicked off by Linwood mosque Imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah who will say an Islamic prayer.

A spokesman from a university Muslim students group will then read the names of the 50 fallen brothers, sisters and children.

A minute's silence will then be held before a Maori welcome.

The national anthem will be sung alongside other songs including You'll Never Walk Alone, Fix You and a song written especially for the tribute event.

Other speakers include Catholic Bishop Of Christchurch Paul Martin who will read a blessing, the head boy of Cashmere High School where several victims attended and the University of Canterbury Students' Association head.

A kapa haka group will perform and the vigil will end with a rendition of Dave Dobbyn's song Welcome Home.

The weather in Christchurch tomorrow is expected to be fine - albeit cloudy in part.

The vigil - what you need to know

Time

- 5-7pm

Location - North Hagley Park, Park Terrace, Christchurch

All welcome