Fog is delaying and cancelling domestics flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Departing flights in New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Gisborne, Whangārei, Great Barrier and Tauranga have been cancelled.

Arrivals were cancelled in New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Gisborne, Whangārei and Blenheim.

A further 13 domestic regional flights have been delayed, because of the fog.

Advertisement

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected.

International flights are also unaffected.