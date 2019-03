Armed police were at a property in Rangiora tonight.

People commented on social media that the police Eagle helicopter was circling the Rangiora and Kaiapoi area.

A witness said police cordoned off a house in the area of the intersection of Charles and Newnham streets.

Police said they attended a Rangiora address after a report of suspicious activity at around 7.20pm.

Advertisement

Police located a toy gun at the address. No further action was required.