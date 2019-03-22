A crash and a breakdown are causing delays on Auckland motorways, as the city prepares for a large Christchurch mosques shootings remembrance vigil that is expected to add to usual traffic pressure.

On the Northwestern Motorway, a crash is blocking a city-bound lane just before Great North Rd, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

This is causing delays back to Rosebank Rd.

And on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, on which three lanes were open to city-bound traffic, a vehicle has broken down in lane three. Consequently traffic is heavy for traffic heading south on the Northern Motorway between Esmonde Rd and the bridge.

A vigil begins at the Auckland Domain at 6pm.

