The youngest victim of the Christchurch terror attack is among those to be buried after a mass funeral this afternoon.

Mucaad Ibrahim, 3, was killed at Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch after becoming separated from his father.

He and 25 other people killed in the mosque shootings will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. More than 5000 mourners are expected.

Beginning at 4pm, five or six burials will take place at once.

Advertisement

Mucaad Ibrahim, 3, was the youngest victim killed in the attack. Photo / Supplied

Muslim tradition requires bodies to be buried as soon as possible after death. That usually means burial within 24 hours, but that was not possible in this case because police had to formally identify the 50 victims from Friday's attack.

Today's funerals are the last in Christchurch relating to the attack. Other victims are being buried in other cities or in their home countries.

The full list of people to be buried this afternoon:

Kamel Mohd Kamal Kamel DARWISH

Ghulam HUSSAIN

Karam BIBI

Muhammad Zeshan RAZA

Ashraf El-Moursy RAGHEB

Mucaad IBRAHIM

Husna AHMED

Ramiz Arif Bhai VORA

Arif Mohamedali VOHRA

Amjad HAMID

Muse AWALE

Muhammad SAMAD

Mohammad Ata ELAYYAN

Osama Adnan ABUKWAIK

Mounir Guirgis SOLIMAN

Muhammad Suhail SHAHID

Abdelfattah QASEM

Ali Mah'd Abdullah ELMADANI

Abdukadir ELMI

Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohamed ABDEL GHANY

Talha NAEEM

Naeem RASHID

Hussein AL-UMARI

Mohammed Imran KHAN

Mohamed Sheikh Abdi ELMI

Haroon MAHMOOD