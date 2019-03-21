KEY POINTS:

• Call to prayer starts at 1.30pm, two-minute silence starts in Hagley Park at 1.32pm

• Thousands expected for vigil in Auckland Domain at 6pm

• Four Auckland mosques opening their doors to all Kiwis from 5pm-8pm - in Ponsonby, Ranui, North Shore and Pakuranga

New Zealand is stopping to mourn the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

The Muslim call to prayer will be heard at 1.30pm followed by two minutes' silence to honour the 50 who died in last Friday's shooting at the Deans Ave and Linwood Ave mosques.

The article continues below the live blog.



Fifty people, of Muslim religion, died in the terrorist attack perpetrated by one accused gunman, and 48 were wounded, some critically, including a 4-year-old girl who is still fighting for her life.

Thousands are gathered in Hagley Park, opposite the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Ave before the Jummah Salah, or afternoon prayer, by 1.15pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be at the reflection when the call to prayer sounds at 1.30pm, followed by two minutes' silence at 1.32pm.

Uninterrupted prayers will begin at 1.34pm. Ardern will depart at 2pm.

The funerals of the 50 victims, whose identification was completed yesterday, are expected to continue and a national memorial will take place next week.

Ardern said New Zealanders were encouraged to join in wherever they were.

"I know many New Zealanders wish to mark the week that has passed since the terrorist attack and to support the Muslim community as they return to mosques. How we choose to reflect during the silence will be different for each of us.

"Everyone should do what feels right for them, wherever they are — at home, at work, at school."

Around the country today, tributes will be paid at events and vigils as New Zealand's unity continues to shine through the tragedy.

More than 10,000 people are expected at the Auckland Domain for the Jummah Rememberance Vigil, starting at 6pm.

From 1.15pm at the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington, a human chain will be formed. There will be vigils in the Dunedin Octagon at 7pm, and at Geraldine, Nelson, Kapiti, Gisborne and Hamilton.

In Auckland, mosques in four corners of the city will open their doors to people of all faiths to remember the 50 lives lost. These are the Ponsonby Masjid, Ranui Mosque, North Shore Islamic Centre and Masjid Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq in Pakuranga. They will be open from 5pm to 8pm.

New Zealand Muslim Association president Ikhlaq Kashkari said this was also a chance to thank the community for its support, compassion and kindness in the aftermath of the attack.

"It is important now, more than ever, to show solidarity and band together with our brothers and sisters across the country."

In Muslim tradition, worshippers are called to five daily prayers by a formal announcement, recited over a loud speaker from the minaret tower of a mosque by the muezzin (the prayer leader).

Ponsonby Masjid assistant imam Iqdal Slaimankhel said it was not where worshippers prayed that was important, but when.