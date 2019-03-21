A teenager has been injured in an alleged assault near Anderson Park in Napier on Thursday night.



A police spokesperson said they attended a scene on Freyberg Ave shortly after 10pm on Thursday, after reports of an assault.

A St John spokesperson said they transferred one patient to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay District Health Board confirmed a teenager had been at Hawke's Bay Hospital, but has since been transferred to Hutt Hospital.

A Hutt Hospital spokesperson said the patient was in transit from Hawke's Bay to Lower Hutt.

Advertisement

Police inquiries are ongoing.