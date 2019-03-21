Controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in the Auckland suburbs of Devonport and Ōtara have been lifted after no further fruit fly have been found there.

The decision announced today by the Ministry for Primary Industries followed several weeks of intensive trapping and inspections of hundreds of kilograms of fruit.

MPI said the absence of the Bactrocera facialis fly led to the conclusion that there were no breeding populations of the Queensland fruit fly in Devonport or Ōtara.

Biosecurity New Zealand placed legal controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in Devonport after a single male Queensland fruit fly was identified from a national surveillance trap on February 14. There have been no further finds in Devonport.

Similar controls were placed in Ōtara after a male facialis fruit fly was found there four days later.

There were two further finds on February 21 and March 5 in separate response surveillance traps nearby where the first detection was, Biosecurity New Zealand spokeswoman Dr Cath Duthie said.

"To date no further adult fruit flies, eggs, larvae or pupae have been found," Duthie said.

"We are satisfied that with no further detections, the Controlled Area Notices can be lifted today."

Duthie said as a precautionary measure, an enhanced network of fruit fly traps would be maintained in Devonport and between Devonport and Northcote, as well as in Ōtara, for an extended period.

"If fruit flies are present, these traps will detect them."

The Biosecurity New Zealand signage and wheelie bins would be removed from the two suburbs during the next few days.

Biosecurity New Zealand and the country's horticultural industries thanked the residents and businesses in the affected suburbs.

"You've borne the brunt of this situation with the movement restrictions and regular checking of traps on fruiting plants in your gardens and we're extremely grateful for your support," Duthie said.

"I can't stress enough how vital this work has been. This particular insect pest is a significant threat to our horticultural export industry and home gardens."

The restrictions in place on the movement of fruit and vegetables and the current baiting programme in controlled zones in the North Shore suburb of Northcote remained in place.

The last Queensland fruit fly detection in Northcote was on March 14 when the operational response was stepped up.

"Our teams on the ground have been removing fallen fruit from backyards, inspecting compost bins, and placing bait on fruit trees to attract and kill adult flies, in particular females.

"The bait is made up of a protein to attract adult fruit flies, and a very low concentration of insecticide to kill the flies. It's similar to how people bait wasps in their backyards."

The baits are toxic to fruit flies.

"We have taken every precaution to make sure the baits are safe around people and animals. They are not harmful to bees."

Detailed maps of the controlled areas and a full description of the boundaries, and full information about the rules are at biosecurity.govt.nz/fruitfly.