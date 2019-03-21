Several New Zealanders are now facing criminal charges after allegedly inciting fear and violence following the Christchurch terror attacks.

Fifty people were killed in last Friday's attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre.

Fifty more people were wounded.

In the days since, police have arrested several people, including a 25-year-old Auckland man who is accused of threatening members of the public.

The man allegedly addressed people on Stoddard Rd in Mt Roskill and said: "I'm going to kill someone ... F*ck New Zealand."

He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday and has been charged with offensive behaviour or language. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next month.

And in Palmerston North a man was spoken to by police after standing outside a mosque while wearing a singlet with a swastika emblazoned on it.

Police confirmed to the Herald today a Whanganui man was "moved on" after a short time outside the Manawatū Islamic Centre on Monday.

However, while the man would not be charged, police said his details have been entered into its intelligence system.

"This will enable follow-up if required," police said in a statement.

A Christchurch teenager was charged with sharing the gunman's Facebook live-stream. Photo / Pool

A Facebook livestream video of the attacks in Christchurch, meanwhile, has been classified as objectionable by the Chief Censor's Office.

Police have warned several times this week that it is now an offence to distribute or possess the video under the Films Videos and Publications Classifications Act.

Those who do face a penalty of imprisonment.

Material deemed to be objectionable, police explained, can include any images or written comment – whether on social media or in other forms.

The Herald understands two people have so far been charged over the gunman's video.

Christchurch businessman Philip Neville Arps appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of distributing the footage.

The 44-year-old was refused bail and remanded in custody until his next appearance on next month.

Arps faces two charges, which allege he distributed the livestream "of the multiple murder victims at the Deans Ave Mosque" the day after the attacks.

The charges have a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

Arps is also the director of an insulation company which is under scrutiny for having a Nazi symbol as its logo, which was also featured in the alleged terrorist's manifesto.

The alleged Christchurch terrorist is expected to face dozens more charges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An 18-year-old Christchurch man was also accused of sharing the gunman's livestream on the day of the attacks and faces two charges and up to 14 years' behind bars.

The teen, who was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in court on Monday, is also accused of allegedly posting a photo of one of the mosque's attacked with the message "target acquired".

The young man, police allege, sent further chat messages "inciting extreme violence".

He was not involved in the shootings on Friday, police have said, and was remanded in custody until a court appearance next month.

A Wairarapa woman was also was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial disharmony after a message was posted to her Facebook page.

Police said on Wednesday a decision was still to be made about whether the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, will be charged.

Senior Sergeant Jennifer Hansen said social media post "upset a number of people because it referred to the events in Christchurch".

The policewoman said the post was brought down relatively quickly, but not before "a number of people had already seen it and raised concerns".

A charge of inciting racial disharmony under the Human Rights Act can be laid against a person who "publishes or distributes written matter which is threatening, abusive, or insulting" to other people, on the grounds of colour, race, ethnicity or national origins.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment or a $7000 fine.

The alleged terrorist, meanwhile, is currently facing one charge of murder.

But the 28-year-old is likely to face dozens more charges

Brenton Tarrant first appeared in court last Saturday and was remanded in custody. It is understood he is being held at New Zealand's only maximum security prison in Paremoremo.

He will next appear in the High Court at Christchurch on April 5.