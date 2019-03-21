A short film has been unveiled today documenting the faces of mourners who stood in masses in sombre vigils at floral tributes in central Christchurch.

This clip is titled "Faces at the Flowers" and was created by Frank Film, a Christchurch-based company owned by award winning film-maker Gerard Smyth.

It captures solemn faces, tears and hugs all before a sea of flowers.

The bouquets were placed in memory of the 50 people who were killed in a terrorist attack that targetted two central city mosques on March 15.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it New Zealand's "darkest day".

One week on from the massacre, New Zealanders will observe two minutes' silence to remember those who were gunned down.

Ardern will be at the reflection when the call to prayer sounds at 1.30pm, followed by two minutes' silence at 1.32pm.

The haunting sounds of the Islamic adhan, or call to prayer, will be broadcast live across the country, including on nzherald.co.nz and Newstalk ZB. Later, some Auckland mosques will open their doors to any who want to join in remembrance.