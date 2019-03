One person is in custody following a fleeing driver incident which closed State Highway 1 north of Wellington tonight.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle of interest about 6.50pm on SH1 near Paremata.

​

"The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated," police said.

Advertisement

"The vehicle, which was driving erratically, was stopped near Tawa and a man was arrested."

SH1 was closed for a short time but has since reopened.