Canterbury's lawyers are leading a nationwide drive to offer free legal services to families of the victims from last week's terror attack.

The Canterbury Westland Branch of the New Zealand Law Society said in a statement today a list of firms and lawyers will be provided to Community Law Canterbury to work pro bono for victims' families.

Last Friday 50 Muslims were killed when two Christchurch mosques were attacked by a lone terrorist.

"The families are going to progressively need help in a lot of areas," Canterbury Westland Branch vice president Ferne Bradley, a partner at Malley & Co, said.

Advertisement

"There could be immigration issues, childcare issues, employment issues, and tenancy and property issues too. It is not going to be easy for these people and they'll need on-going legal support."

A number of lawyers from Christchurch and other parts of New Zealand have already offered pro bono assistance, Bradley said

"Working through complex legal issues is what lawyers do best and we have a tremendous range of expertise to draw from throughout the region and New Zealand," she said.

Mark Williams, the convenor of the Law Society's Immigration and Refugee Committee, and his firm, Lane Neave, specialises in immigration law.

He also appealed to other lawyers and firms to answer the call to action.

"The least we can do is gift our expertise to our fellow Cantabrians who at this time are in most need of support," Williams said.

"We're here to assist these families on the ground, face to face."

The Canterbury Westland Branch of the Law Society is working alongside Community Law Canterbury by providing a list of lawyers available to help in a wide range of legal areas such as conveyancing, wills and estates, tenancy, banking, family, ACC, employment and power of attorney.

Community Law Canterbury chief executive Paul O'Neill said: "The legal community responded to the call during the earthquakes and they're doing it again.

"It's timely support, we're deeply grateful for it and the Canterbury community will need this pro bono assistance for some time as families of victims slowly come to terms with new realities they will likely face."