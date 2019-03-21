

A man "trying to make ends meet" started a months-long shoplifting spree by stealing an $850 crystal skull from a Napier gift shop.

Napier man Rihia Rana Noda, 29 was jailed by Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court on Thursday for a raft of shoplifting and theft charges.

On August 26, 2018, he entered Sanctuary Gifts in Napier and took a crystal skull, valued at $850.

Concealing it under his jersey he left the store, making no effort to pay for it.

The stolen crystal skull was valued at $850. Photo / Supplied

Fancying steak for dinner, Noda entered Pak'nSave Napier on October 2, 2018, stealing $20 worth of rump steak.

He went to the store again on November 9 and took a selection of pies and muffins, and ate them after exiting the store.

An act of love got him in more trouble. He entered Creative Treasures in Hastings where he took a watch from a shelf - unaware CCTV cameras were recording his movements.

He later told police he stole the watch as a gift for his girlfriend, but they were both poor and she sold it.

On November 19 he visited the Hastings Rock Shop and took a Boss DR-O1S Rhythm partner drum valued at $399. He hid the item in his bag and left the store.

The drum was never recovered.

He then went once again to Pak'nSave Hastings and concealed more goods before he was confronted by a staff member.

He later told police he was hungry and wanted breakfast but had no money until later that evening.

Noda's defence counsel told Judge Mackintosh that letters of remorse had been written in apology for his offending.

Mackintosh took into account Noda's personal circumstances of "trying to make ends meet" and heard Noda eventually wanted to return to Auckland to be with family.

He was sentenced to four and a half months' imprisonment with six months' post-sentence supervision.