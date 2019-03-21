Another four people in Canterbury have been diagnosed with the measles.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said the number of cases had now risen to 34, with another five cases under investigation.

"We've had another four confirmed cases this week and we're concerned that numbers are tracking upwards," he said.

Pink said Canterbury's young people were being hit hardest by measles.

Advertisement

"Twenty-two of our 34 cases have occurred in people aged 28 and younger. This group is particularly susceptible to measles, and we need to increase vaccination uptake amongst this group if we're to stop the spread of measles."

GP teams were focusing on those who need the vaccine most – people aged between 12 months and 28 years who had never been immunised.

In most cases the disease had been spread to others in the same household, school or workplace, Pink said.

"But for some cases we haven't been able to identify any links, indicating that measles is spreading in the community.

"We're asking people who are unwell with measles-like symptoms, or who have never been vaccinated, to stay away from large gatherings. There is enough for our community to be dealing with right now without adding more illness."

On Monday another case of measles was identified in Auckland, forcing 10 people into quarantine for a week.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health William Rainger said the person with measles went to the ShoreCare Clinic at Smales Farm on Auckland's North Shore on March 14 and 15.

"Some 75 patients and 14 staff at the Smales Farm ShoreCare clinic on March 14 and 15 were in the same room as a measles case, and are considered 'close contacts'. A small number of these contacts, around 10, are not immune and have been required to stay in quarantine for around seven days while ARPHS checks them daily for symptoms," he said.

Rainger asked people to ring their general practice or after hours clinic first if they suspected measles because of a rash, fever, runny nose, cough or red eyes, or because they or their child had been in contact with someone with measles.

"Please do not turn up without notifying the clinic in advance as you or your child could infect others there," he said.