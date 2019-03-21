Palmerston North City Council has postponed the New Zealand Tattoo, which was to be held in the city on April 12 and 13.

Council chief executive, Heather Shotter, said the decision to postpone the event was carefully considered.



"While the tattoo was to feature a large number of New Zealand's top pipe and brass bands and kapa haka, a significant part of the event was to feature military displays that included firearms and explosives," Shotter said.



"Following the recent events in Christchurch, the council considers it would be inappropriate to host an event of this nature.

Members of the New Zealand Army peform a mock battle during a military tattoo in 2008. Photo / File

"The council acknowledges and appreciates all the support the large number of performers and New Zealand Defence Force personnel have put into preparation for the April event."



"We regret the inconvenience or disappointment this brings for performers and those who have already purchased tickets, but we are confident they will support our view that this is the right thing to do at this time."



Anyone who has purchased a ticket can receive a full refund. This can be arranged by emailing support@ticketdirect.co.nz with customer details.