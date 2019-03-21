A child and an adult have been rescued by firefighters from a ute that rolled down a hillside, stopping just inches from a bank.

The pair were in the ute on farmland at Maramarua, southwest of Auckland, when the ute rolled about 1pm.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said the pair could not climb out of the ute cab because they were on unstable ground.

"The ute was on the side of the hill, about to roll over due to unstable ground. So it had rolled because it was off its wheels."

Uninjured but trapped, the pair were 1km from the farm house.

They raised the alarm when the adult in the cab rang 111, and three fire crews were sent from Maramarua, Ngatea and Mangatangi.

Dally said when firefighters arrived they rescued the pair from the ute first before rolling the vehicle to right-side up.

Police and ambulance also attended the incident.