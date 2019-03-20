More than a thousand people are expected gather at Auckland's Memorial Gardens this afternoon to pay their respects to one of the fallen victims killed in the terror attack.

A funeral for former church leader Imam Hafiz Musa Patel will take place at the Puhinui Rd cemetery in Manukau at 4pm.

People travelling to and from Auckland Airport should expect delays and allow extra time, New Zealand Transport Agency is warning.

Delays are possible on #SH20B (Puhinui Rd) to/from @AKL_Airport around 4pm this afternoon (Thu 21 Mar) with an event at the Memorial Gardens. Allow extra time or consider using #SH20A (George Bolt Mem Dr): https://t.co/FFxyjjW8v0 ^TP pic.twitter.com/64Z3oUF9Hl — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 20, 2019

Yesterday, six other victims from the mosque shootings were laid to rest in Christchurch.

Father and son Khaled and Hamza Mustafa, who were killed together, were the first to be buried.

Khaled was 44 and Hamza - his eldest child - just 16.

Both were gunned down at the Al Noor mosque and it is understood Hamza was on the phone to his mother Salwa when he was shot dead.

Hours later, four others were buried.

Junaid Ismail, 36, was also killed at Al Noor. His twin brother Zahid escaped.

A man whose name is suppressed was also laid to rest.

He is the only person to date that the gunman has been charged with murdering.

Ashraf Ali, 58, was a businessman, from Suva, and had only arrived in the country six days before the terror attack. He has also been put to rest.

Funeral details for the remaining victims are yet to be released.