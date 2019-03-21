"I'm doing it because I've been through it myself."

To the everyday person, climbing Mount Maunganui 38 times in one day seems impossible.

However, to Rotorua's Amarna Christensen, it is a challenge that is small in comparison to the struggle people with mental health suffer with daily.

Christensen, 23, is taking on the feat to raise money for the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, a lifeline that helps raise awareness about suicide and provide support within the community.

Advertisement

The challenge, normally known as the Everest Challenge has been completed by many around the country, however, the aim is normally to climb Mauao 38 times in 50 days, not one.

Christensen said she decided to do it in one day as it would be an extremely difficult mental and physical challenge but was fitting for what she is raising money for.

Setting off at midnight, Christensen planned to spend the entire night and day today completing the challenge.

She said when she was suffering, she thought "suicide was the only way out", but luckily for her, she got the right help at the right time that essentially saved her life.

Many others around the country, such as a cousin of hers, were not so lucky.

"No one knew he was struggling so he didn't get the help ... No one asked him."

She said she was completing the challenge for him, as well as anyone else who was suffering.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust chairwoman Corinda Taylor said the trust was extremely grateful for what Christensen was doing, as it relied completely on donations and fundraising.

The trust was not government-funded, with many of the workers volunteers who also had day jobs, she said.

She said a lot of the time they dug out of their own pockets to provide the resources and material for those suffering.

Christensen started at midnight and expects to finish the challenge late into Friday night. Photo / Andrew Warner

The trust had the sole aim of creating a 0 per cent rate of suicide in New Zealand.

The Chief Coroner's provisional annual figures for the year to June 2018, showed 668 people died by suicide.

Christensen said the support was massive, with friends and family standing with snacks and water at the top and bottom of the mountain, as well as the odd person joining her for a lap here and there.

She said she had been training but was scared and nervous about completing the challenge.

When asked if she had a goal amount of money she hoped to raise, she said it was more of an "open goal" and "any money towards the cause is useful and appreciated".

To donate to the cause, search Amarna Christensen - Mount Everest Challenge - 24 hours on Givealittle.co.nz.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234