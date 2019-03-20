A security expert says New Zealand's strong show of solidarity and support for its Muslim community following Friday's attacks is key to keeping the country safe from any revenge attacks.

A high-ranking member of ISIS called for revenge after Friday's attacks at Christchurch mosques that killed 50 people and injured 50 more. A 28-year-old Australian national has been charged with murder, with more serious charges highly likely.

The New York Times reported the terror organisation's spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir broke six months of silence to make the call for retaliation.

Security expert Dr Paul Buchanan, director of 36th Parallel Assessments, said with ISIS fighters returning to their home countries after defeat in Syria, "the threat is real".

More than 10,000 people turned out for a vigil at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Photo / Getty

However, the level of threat depended on how New Zealand responded as a nation and rallied around its Muslim community.

"Defeat in Syria is sending ISIS fighters back to their home countries to resume decentralised, small unit and lone wolf operations against soft targets.

"Massacre gives them a recruiting tool and incentive [revenge]. The threat is real.

"But New Zealand may be safe if the non-Muslim population rallies around the Muslim community.

"How we respond as a nation will determine the level of threat."

Christchurch students taking part in a vigil at Hagley Park near the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave, Christchurch, on Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

Since Friday's terrorist attacks thousands of New Zealanders have been attending mosques and vigils to show support and solidarity for Kiwi Muslims.

In Christchurch hundreds of students turned out on Monday for a vigil outside the Deans Ave mosque, performing powerful waiata and haka that were broadcast around the world.

The vigil was organised by Cashmere High School head boy Okirano Tilaia‎, to "share the love" after two pupils at their school were killed in the attacks. A former student and two parents were also killed.

On Friday thousands of New Zealanders are pledging to attend mosques for Jummah (Friday prayer) to show solidarity with Kiwi Muslims. The Mongrel Mob has even pledged to protect Muslims at Hamilton's Jamia Masjid Mosque during Jummah tomorrow, leading to an invitation from the Waikato Muslim Association to join them inside instead.

Cashmere High School head boy Okirano Tilaia, organiser of a student vigil at Hagley Park near the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave, Christchurch, on Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also announced a two-minute silence for tomorrow to commemorate and mark a week since the attacks.

Nearly $10 million has been raised for the families who lost their loved ones in the attacks, and for those victims who survived the traumatic shootings.

A vigil on Takapuna Beach, Auckland, on Saturday. Photo / Chris Loufte

The official Victim Support Givealittle page has now gathered more than $7.2m from over 85,000 generous donors, as of 7am this morning.

That's on top of the $2.3m raised on the Launch Good page from a further 38,712 supporters.



How can non-Muslim Kiwis help?



• Go and visit their Muslim neighbours, mosques and continue to visit the community centres.

• Attend vigils organised by your local mosque and/or other religious organisations.

• Talk to your families and friends about racism and hate speech, as well as step in to stop it if you see a confrontation, and call it out if you hear it or read comments online.

• Donate to one of the fundraising pages set up to support the families who lost their loved ones in the attacks, and for those victims who survived the traumatic shootings.