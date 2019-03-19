Police are seeking camera footage of a serious crash in Queenstown this month that left one woman critically injured.

The crash occurred on Gorge Rd on the morning of Wednesday, March 13.

A 22-year-old woman ended up in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron said the crash scene has been examined but the vehicle involved is yet to have a final inspection.

"Police have identified the three people believed to have been in the vehicle prior to the crash, though it remains unclear as to what has occurred," he said.

"As police are yet to establish the cause of the crash, we are interested in any footage that may show the vehicle as it travelled in the Gorge Rd area.

"We would like to hear from any businesses or individuals who may have CCTV cameras along Gorge Rd, between the city centre and intersection of Industrial Pl."

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Honda Odyssey, registration number EEF783.

An exact time for the crash is also yet to be confirmed, but is estimated to have been between 3.45am and 6am.

Anyone who may have relevant information is also asked to contact Queenstown police on 03 4411600 and to ask for Detective Matthew Jones, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.