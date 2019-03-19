A blessing will take place on the Matatā straights at the site where three Higgins workers were killed in a crash last month.

About 150 family members of Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa, along with some Higgins staff will visit the site on State Highway 2 at Pikowai tomorrow for a karakia and blessing.

A blessing is planned tomorrow at the site where three Higgins workers were killed in a crash last month. Photo / Supplied

The three people who died in the crash and two others who were injured were all working for contracting firm Higgins. They were clearing a culvert by the side of the road and were hit by a truck.

Earlier this month, Higgins staff dropped tools to observe a minute's silence following the men's deaths. The crash involving four trucks was described as one of the worst and "most chaotic" crashes a rescue helicopter pilot had seen the past nine years. The men were remembered as loving, loyal and cheeky in this tribute piece.

Advertisement

Last week, a man was charged in relation to the crash and is expected to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday.

Whakatāne District Council said on its Facebook page last night that a portion of the road around the site would be closed down to a single lane and posted under a 30km/hr speed restriction.

The site restrictions are expected to be in place for most of the morning with the formalities to start about 11am.

Motorists could expect delays.

Read more here.