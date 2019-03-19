A blessing will take place on the Matatā straights at the site where three Higgins workers were killed in a crash last month.

About 150 family members of Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa, along with some Higgins staff will visit the site on State Highway 2 at Pikowai tomorrow for a karakia and blessing.

A blessing is planned tomorrow at the site where three Higgins workers were killed in a crash last month. Photo / Supplied
A blessing is planned tomorrow at the site where three Higgins workers were killed in a crash last month. Photo / Supplied

The three people who died in the crash and two others who were injured were all working for contracting firm Higgins. They were clearing a culvert by the side of the road and were hit by a truck.

Earlier this month, Higgins staff dropped tools to observe a minute's silence following the men's deaths. The crash involving four trucks was described as one of the worst and "most chaotic" crashes a rescue helicopter pilot had seen the past nine years. The men were remembered as loving, loyal and cheeky in this tribute piece.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last week, a man was charged in relation to the crash and is expected to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday.

Whakatāne District Council said on its Facebook page last night that a portion of the road around the site would be closed down to a single lane and posted under a 30km/hr speed restriction.

The site restrictions are expected to be in place for most of the morning with the formalities to start about 11am.

Motorists could expect delays.

Read more here.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Whānau mourn trio killed near Matatā

28 Feb, 2019 6:00am
5 minutes to read
BUSINESS

'My worst nightmare' - Fletcher leader on crash that killed three workers

1 Mar, 2019 7:15am
3 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Car crashes into paddock in Whakatāne

16 Mar, 2019 2:37pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Three-car collision on Hewletts Rd, Tauranga, no reported injuries

12 Mar, 2019 5:52pm
Quick Read