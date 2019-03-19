A 13-year-old girl who was found dead in Whanganui last Friday night will be remembered as a "beautiful young lady".

A student spoken to by the Whanganui Chronicle said her friend had a big impact on her life.

"Every morning I would wake up to a message left by her. I'm going to miss her pretty face every single day," she said.

A police statement initially said the teen was aged 14, but police have since confirmed she was 13.

Advertisement

The name of the 13-year-old, along with a person charged with her murder, have been suppressed by the court.

"She was the most beautiful girl in the whole world and she didn't deserve this at all."

The friend, who can not be named for legal reasons, said she had a fantastic smile and was always cheerful.

"I'm glad I got to meet her when I did because she changed my life for the better," she said.

"It's going to be hard for a lot of people now that she's gone. Everyone ... will be impacted by [her] loss."

Whanganui police responded to a call at about 8.20pm on Friday. When police arrived at the central city property, they discovered the girl dead.

One school principal who knew the girl told the Chronicle she was a "beautiful young lady".

Another local educator said she had made an impact on him.

"I had chats to her and she was going okay. She was kind, friendly and she was a buddy to a lot of kids," he said.

"It's just sad that this has happened.

"I wouldn't want to wish something like this on my worst enemy. Emphasis has to focus on making sure the kids are safe and looked after," he said.

"You've got to think about the kids, how they're feeling and you've got to think about the family it's affecting."

A woman has been charged with murder and appeared in Whanganui District Court on Monday.

Judge Philip Crayton granted her interim name suppression, ordered a section 38 report to be carried out and remanded her in custody without plea. He also suppressed the name of the victim.

The accused will appear again in Whanganui District Court on April 5.