The Mongrel Mob has pledged to protect Kiwi Muslims in Friday prayer, but the Muslim community says they are not scared and want them to join in instead.

Waikato Muslim Association president Dr Asad Mohsin said they had been contacted by Waikato Mongrel Mob president Sonny Fatu offering his organisation's protection at Hamilton's Jamia Masjid Mosque during Jummah (Friday prayers).

"Some people from the Mongrel Mob had been visiting the mosque during the week, and said they wanted to come on Friday, show their support and solidarity," Mohsin said.

"I feel very good, to receive this support from all different sections of society, different interests and dispositions, to come forward and give their love. It all gives us strength to overcome the grief we are undergoing."

Kiwis across the country have been gathering at mosques and vigils to show support and solidarity for Muslim Kiwis. Photo / Michael Craig

Mohsin said while it was nice to receive the offer they were not scared, and wanted members to instead come inside the mosque and join them in prayer.

"There are no fears, and we are not scared. They don't have to stand outside the mosque, they can come inside, right behind where the sermon is given."

Kiwis across the country have been gathering at mosques through the week to show their support and solidarity following Friday's terrorist attacks in Christchurch that killed 50 people and left dozens injured.

A 28-year-old Australian man has been charged with one count of murder, but more charges were expected.

Members of the Black Power, the Mongrel Mob, Hells Angels and King Cobras had all come out in support of the victims of the terror attack through the week.

Members of the Australian Mongrel Mob also stood guard at a mosque in Sydney.

Mohsin said they were expecting a large number of people to turn up at the Hamilton mosque on Friday, and if they could not all fit inside there was a park nearby where people could also assemble. He had been in contact with police who had also offered support.

Mohsin said anybody was welcome at the mosque on Friday.

"We would love everybody to come, but we don't want anybody to show they are scared. We are not scared. You don't have to stand outside the mosque, we want you to be inside, with us."