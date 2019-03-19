One person has died after a single-car crash on State Highway 1 on the South Island's east coast.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash just north of Bushey, Waitaki, about 4.25am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters had to cut the person free from the wreckage.

Police have confirmed the sole occupant died at the scene.

The road was closed, with diversions in place.

H-class vehicles heading north were asked to stop in Palmerston.

The Serious Crash Unit would examine the scene.