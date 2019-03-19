Several hundred Otara residents took place in two haka tonight to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Christchurch terror attacks.

Fifty people were killed following the shootings at Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

Following a number of other tributes, including vigils, light displays and artworks worldwide, the haka event was organised by a local Facebook page.

The haka were held to pay respects to those who lost their lives. Photo / Doug Sherring

The event which took place at the Otamariki Reserve in Otara and between 400 to 500 people attended to perform Tika Tonu and Ka Mate.

"The bystander effect is very normal and very human. We stand back because everyone else stands back," the event page said.

"If no one else is stepping in, then we don't step in. But that is not enough anymore. We cannot do that anymore."