Ashraf Ali flew into Christchurch last week for his yearly visit to see his brother.

Five days later he was killed by a gunman in the Masjid Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch.

The Fijian businessman had accompanied his older brother Ramzan, from Christchurch, to the mosque for Friday prayers.

Ashraf, 58, sat on the ground in front of Ramzan, who had to rest on a bench at the back of the room because of a sore hip.

When the gunman came into the mosque shooting, Ramzan hid behind the bench, then later escaped out a window. People were gunned down right next to him, and he believed he was the last person to get out of the mosque alive.

Ashraf was more exposed to the gunman's fire.

Once outside the mosque, Ramzan desperately searched for news of Ashraf, the little brother who he had grown up with in Suva.

Photographs taken immediately after the shooting show Ramzan on his mobile phone in Hagley Park, with dots of blood on his shirt. He told the Herald at the time he was not sure whether Ashraf had survived.

The next day, he was sent an Australian news report which featured some of the footage livestreamed on Facebook by the gunman. In the video, Ramzan saw a grey-haired man wearing a white Fiji Rugby sevens jersey, lying on top of a pile of bodies.

"That's him," he said. "Straight away I knew. But there is something in me saying he might have survived.

"Ninety five per cent, I was certain [he was dead]. Five per cent in me was saying he could have survived. But he didn't."

Forty-three worshippers were killed in the mosque, which is the largest in Christchurch.

Four days on from the shooting, Ashraf's body has not yet been released to the family.

Ashraf was the youngest of nine children in the Ali family. His second wife had died just three months ago, and his first wife died three years ago. He had a daughter in Melbourne.

The owner of a taxi company in Suva, Ramzan described him as a brilliant entrepreneur and a "jack of all trades".

"It he wanted to do something he would just do it. He won't even think twice. And he was always successful."

Ashraf was a talented footballer, known for his size and speed, which earned the name The Bulldozer.

"He will always be with me," said Ramzan. "I will never be able to forget him."