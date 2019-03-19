Victim Support has now received over $6 million through its online Givealittle campaign, launched in support of victims affected by Friday's shootings in Christchurch.



"This is an unprecedented fundraising response to an unprecedented tragedy in New Zealand and we thank everybody who has donated," said Victim Support Chief Executive Kevin Tso.



"The amount we have raised is overwhelming and reflects the tragedy's widespread ripple effect and the human desire to help others in need.



"New Zealand and the world are in mourning."



Meanwhile, an appeal on LaunchGood has also raised $2.1m.

Givealittle donations had been received from all over New Zealand and overseas including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Tso confirmed that the funds would not be used to cover any of the organisation's regular operating costs.

"We have begun making emergency payments to victims on an as-required basis, respecting cultural advice and considerations at each step," said Tso.

"This morning, Victim Support met with other key fund-holders to begin the process of working together to ensure remaining funds are used in a fair, responsible, and coordinated way. All fund-holders are committed to working with victims and their communities around the long-term management of the fund, when the time is right for them.

"We urge the public for patience at this critical time while we commit our full efforts to the immediate safety and wellbeing of those affected by Friday's events.

"We understand the distress that is being widely felt in the aftermath of these attacks. We encourage people to check on their friends and families, talk with and support one other, and don't be afraid to ask for help."

Elsewhere, New Zealand's banking industry donated a further $1m to a new fund set up at the request of Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Dr Anwar Sahib, chair of the NZ Islamic Information Centre, said he had been blown away by the generosity of Kiwis.

His group had run fundraising appeals in the past but never on this scale. They planned to meet with the Victim Support group and representatives of the victims families today to make a co-ordinated plan on how to hand out the money.

"We are trying to work with other groups that have done this before to get some help on how to get this money distributed to the victims and families as soon as possible," he said.

The Al Noor mosque in Deans Ave in Christchurch.

While the huge amounts of money pouring in have created logistical challenges for those behind the fundraising pages, it has also put the non-profit team behind the Givealittle fundraising website on high alert.

So far 40 Givealittle pages had been set up to raise money for victims and families of the attack, with new ones "popping up every hour", according to Robyn Lentell from Spark Foundation, which runs Givealittle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also earlier promised the Government would cover burial costs for victims, while their families would be able to apply for financial support through the Accident Compensation Corporation.

Victims directly affected by the shootings, who require financial, practical or emotional support, are encouraged to contact Victim Support on 0800 842 846.