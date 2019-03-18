Dunedin Police continue to investigate a bomb hoax that led to the closure of the Dunedin Airport yesterday.

Police said a black bag, described as a laptop bag, was "made safe" by experts from the New Zealand Defence Force.

"It is believed that the bag was brought into the airport by a person climbing over an external set of fences on Centre Road," police said.

This occurred at some stage between 11.30am and about 6.15pm.

This area is a place where people often watch aircraft taking off and landing from their cars, police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone that was there between those times or anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in and around that area.

Police say they are now looking at items recovered from the scene, including a note that was written by the person who placed the bag.

"The insensitive nature of this act in light of recent events cannot be overstated."

A large number of people were disrupted and distressed as a consequence.

Anyone who has information that could assist Police is encouraged to contact the Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.