When Hussein Hazim Al-Umari failed to meet family for lunch, they began a frantic search.

His mother, an Iraqi calligraphy artist named Janna Ezat, wrote on Facebook that her son was killed at the Al Noor Mosque.

"It is with great sorrow we came to know our son Hussein Hazim Hussein Pasha Al-Umari is a martyr," she said.

"Our son was full of life and always put the needs of others in front of his."

In a tweet, Ezat said her son was one of the first people to protect other people praying at the mosque.

Hussein Hazim Al-Umari died protecting others, said his mother.

"The friends of martyr Hussain Al Umari are talking about the way my son defended other worshippers at the mosque. He was one of the first to take a bullet and save the lives of those around him, and helped them to escape."

Al Umari was born in Abu Dhabi but moved to Christchurch with his family in 1997.

Speaking to The National on Friday, Ezat, who is originally from Iraq but spent 15 years in the UAE, told of the desperate hunt for her son,

"We went to the mosque but the street was closed so I was looking for his car to be sure that he was there.

"I went to the hospital to see if he was injured and that's where we stayed.

"Yesterday we were so happy we bought a brand new car and we had a nice tour. But just today everything collapsed."

The National said Al Umari met his second cousin, Omar Al Umari, by chance when they were both studying at the University of Canterbury.

They were playing football and discovered they were related.

"We got to know each other in 2001 and became brothers," Omar said.