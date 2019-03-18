A logging truck has gone off the road and crashed into the river on Pyes Pa Rd, in the Western Bay of Plenty.
A police media spokesman said police were alerted to the incident at 4.30pm and were at the scene.
The truck went off the road between Oropi Gorge and Williams Rds.
He said the driver was conscious but had no details of the driver's injuries.
A witness at the scene said traffic was flowing in one lane.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.
