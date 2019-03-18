A logging truck has gone off the road and crashed into the river on Pyes Pa Rd, in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police media spokesman said police were alerted to the incident at 4.30pm and were at the scene.

The truck went off the road between Oropi Gorge and Williams Rds.

A truck has gone off the road and into the river on Pyes Pa Rd. Photo / George Novak

He said the driver was conscious but had no details of the driver's injuries.

A witness at the scene said traffic was flowing in one lane.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

More to come.