A father gunned down next to his daughter in the Christchurch mosque shootings has flown to Auckland to be with the critically injured 4-year old.

Jordanian barber Wasseim Alsati gave an emotional message from his Christchurch hospital bed on Saturday asking family and friends to "please pray for me and my daughter."

Alin, who turns 5 next month, was praying with her father when she was shot up to three times in Friday's massacre that killed 43 people at the Deans Ave mosque and seven others at the Linwood mosque.

She was transferred to Starship on Saturday.

A friend of the family told the Herald over the weekend that Alin was a "beautiful, sweet, kind-hearted, sweetheart with the most amazing eyes".

"We are all in shock, still, and I think we will always be because this doesn't happen in our city."

In his video on Saturday, a barely audible Alsati said he was very tired but managed to thank everyone for their kind messages of support.

He is now in a serious, but stable, condition and Canterbury District Health Board said this afternoon he had been transferred to Auckland.

David Meates, Canterbury District Health Board chief executive, said 31 patients who were injured in the mosque attacks remain in Christchurch Hospital.

"Two people were well enough to go home and have been discharged today.

"There are still 9 people in a critical condition in intensive care," Meates said

We continue to transfer any that are well enough to go to other wards as we can. People injured in the mosque attacks are our priority for surgery and other specialist care over the coming days."