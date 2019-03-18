The mother of a Kiwi teenager killed by a Norwegian far-right terrorist has spoken of her "despair, grief and anger" at the Christchurch mosque killings - and sent love to the victims' families.

Sharidyn Svebakk-Bohn, 14, was one of 77 victims when Anders Breivik went on a shooting and bombing rampage in Oslo and Utoya Island on July 22, 2011.

Breivik is a white supremacist, like the gunman accused of taking 50 lives in the attacks on two Christchurch mosques. After Friday's attacks, Sharidyn's mother, Vanessa Svebakk, wrote of her "shock, despair, grief and anger" in a post of Facebook.

Sharidyn Svebakk-Bohn. Photo / supplied

"A series of mechanisms automatically kicked in. Body and mind go into protection mode - to protect our children but especially ourselves. And yet with almost eight years of brutal training as a bereaved family, it still didn't prepare us for the horrific scenes that unfolded in New Zealand," Svebakk wrote.

Advertisement

Since Sharidyn's death the family has fielded a steady number of media requests, Svebakk wrote. Most are ignored, but occasionally they speak up in order to remind the world about the victims of such atrocities.

"And each time we let the world see into the 'little window' that is our sorrow and pain, the media's perspective becomes slightly more balanced. And when we are done, all the days in between are spent trying to live life as normal, well at least our version of 'absurd normal'...as best we can.

"And then today happens. Another terrorist attack! But this time not just any country...the country of my birth, where our daughter, Sharidyn was born! Devastating that even more families - are now members of a 'club' that none of us want to be members of - victims of terrorism."

The killings in Christchurch were another reminder of life's fragility, Svebakk wrote.

"Our thoughts and tears today are dedicated not only to our own loved ones that we buried almost eight years ago, but especially to the almost hundred kiwi families that will spend the rest of their lives trying find their own version of 'absurd normal' in the aftermath of the day that changed their lives forever. At least until the next terrorist attack.

"Arohanui Christchurch...Love always New Zealand."

Svebakk, who grew up in Mount Maunganui and now lives in Norway with her family, could not be reached for comment.

Breivik killed 77 people in Oslo and Utoya Island, where Sharidyn and others were attending a youth camp. His subsequent trial added to the distress of victims' families, as he gave Nazi salutes and made mission statements about his far-right, white supremacist ideology.

The Herald revealed yesterday that the man accused of the Christchurch mosque killings, Brenton Tarrant, plans to represent himself in court - raising concerns he will similarly attempt to turn a trial into a platform for his beliefs.