More than 200 people gathered beside the Whanganui River at dawn on Monday morning to send aroha and compassion to those affected by the mass shootings in Christchurch on Friday.

Whanganui Iwi invited people of all races and religions to unite with them at the Pūtiki slipway to send "thoughts, prayers and intentions to those afflicted by the tragic event in Christchurch."

Around 200 people attended a karakia and blessing ceremony at the Whanganui Riverside for victims of the mass shootings in Christchurch. Photo/Julie Herewini

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust Chair Gerrard Albert said the gathering was arranged at short notice because word arrived of the impending start to the burials of the victims.

"The Iwi wanted to send our love and prayers to the families knowing how hard that process will be for them," he said.

"The Whanganui River is, as always our rallying point, the outlet for our emotions, and the conduit to carry our intentions to those afar."

Many who attended took small branches, leaves and flowers to place in the river during the 7am karakia to help carry love, thoughts and intentions.

"As light inevitably appears again upon the heights of Aorangi, so too does the realisation dawn upon us all that only by goodwill to our fellow man and true compassion for one another might evil be forever banished," said Albert.

"Let us, the people of Whanganui stand together, people of all races and all religions.

"By the act of placing a symbol of our compassion in the waters of goodwill toward those suffering in Christchurch might we all begin to heal together."

People who were unable to join the gathering were urged to send their love and compassion from wherever they happened to be at the time.