An 82-year-old Cambridge man is lucky to be alive after accidentally locking himself in a wardrobe for four and a half days.

The man was found by police on Tuesday last week.

He had woken on Thursday night the week before to use the toilet and had become disorientated, locking himself in the wardrobe.

Police received a call from the man's neighbours on Tuesday, concerned about loud banging coming from the house.

Police entered the house and the man was taken to Waikato Hospital.