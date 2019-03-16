Six people have been injured, one critically, in a serious crash on State Highway 8 near Twizel.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Twizel-Tekapo Rd (SH8), in Pukaki, Mackenzie Country.

The crash happened at about 7.30am and involved two vehicles.

Six people in total are injured. One is in a critical condition and others have injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

The road will be closed for most of the day and motorists are asked to avoid the area until investigators are clear of the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed between Hayman Rd and Braemar Rd.

"As a detour northbound, please use SH83 and SH82 to return to SH1. Reverse for southbound traffic. This detour will add approximately 50 minutes to your journey," it said.

The road remains open between Timaru and Tekapo.