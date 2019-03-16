For Tauranga couple Reece and Kellie Campbell the biggest day of their lives cruelly clashed with one of the worst days in this country's history.

The newlyweds took a break from their own festivities - laying three of their wedding bouquets outside the Tauranga Mosque this afternoon soon after saying their "I dos".

The couple exchanged vows on the beach at Mount Maunganui at sunrise this morning and had their reception at a local church.

Reece and Kellie Campbell lay three of their wedding bouquets outside the Tauranga Mosqueafter saying their "I dos" just hours earlier. Photo / Jacqueline Porter-Thomas

On their way home, they decided to leave three of their wedding bouquets at the mosque to pay their respects for the 49 people killed in the Christchurch terrorist attacks at two mosques.

The bride was still in her wedding dress, and the groom was still in his vest and pants.

"We were just pretty upset and felt pretty sad for the people that lost family," Reece Campbell said.

"We had flowers from our wedding that we thought would be nice to drop them to the mosque to show support for those who are going through a hard time right now and stand with them in some way."

Campbell said he was preparing for his wedding yesterday when one of his friends had told him about the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

"It is pretty sad to have happened in New Zealand," he said.

Kellie said she was lying in bed last night and decided she wanted to do something with her wedding flowers after hearing the sad news.

"It was us trying to show our support for the families, and we had the flowers already," she said.

As a Christian couple, Kellie said it felt right to do something to show their support.

"It felt significant I guess."