A woman is believed to be dead after a serious crash on State Highway 27 just north of Matamata this afternoon.

Police said they were called about a vehicle collision on SH27 at Ngarua, 18km north of Matamata, at 3.11pm.

St John Ambulance said three ambulances were dispatched but no one was transported to hospital, indicating that someone may have died at the scene.

The accident was believed to be at the intersection of SH27 and Given Rd. A woman is believed to have been given cardiopulmonary resuscitation but may not have survived.

Further information is expected soon.