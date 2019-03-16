Ahmed Ghoneim shed tears as members of the public approached him outside the Tauranga Mosque this afternoon to extend their condolences and offer support.

Shocked city residents had left hundreds of flowers outside the gates of the mosque throughout the day.

Ghoneim arrived at the mosque with his young son about 2pm.

Through tears, the Peshiman (prayer leader) offered a kind smile to members of the public who approached him to extend their condolences and offer their support.

He then welcomed those who had assembled outside the mosque inside for a prayer session.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times he was shocked by the attacks in Christchurch and had never felt unsafe in New Zealand.

"The smell of the blood will be there for some time.

People gather outside Tauranga Mosque. Photo / Andrew Warner

"These are my people ... this is the first time in New Zealand history something like this has happened and it is a very sad day for every Kiwi."

He had received a tremendous amount of support from the community, including from National Party leader Simon Bridges.

"Last night the phone didn't stop ringing."

Among those welcomed inside was a group from Bikers Against Child Abuse who rolled up on their motorcycles to the mosque.

Biker Duncan Veitch said the group had been on a charity ride and he had made the call to come and visit the mosque following the horrific attack on Friday.

The atrocity in Christchurch had cut Veitch to the core.

"My heart has been broken ... I cried last night."

"It's just wrong. People can't do this. We all have different opinions, but you don't go killing people."

Once the mosque was opened, Veitch and other bikers peeled off leather boots and removed their helmets to head inside and be present at the prayer session taking place.

Local muslim Zee Khan at the Mosque. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zee Khan regularly attended Tauranga Mosque and came to pray on Saturday afternoon.

He knew a 6-year-old girl who had been killed in the attacks. He had recently seen the girl at a gathering and found it surreal that she had now died.

He had never felt uneasy in the 22 years his family had been based in Tauranga.

There had been some "push-back" early on as there were not many Muslims in Tauranga at that point, but there had never been any major safety concerns, he said.

"You never got a bad vibe," he said.

Khlaed Hassan came to Tauranga Mosque every Friday and said the news was a big shock.

He was originally from Egypt and never expected anything like this to happen in New Zealand.

"New Zealand is a peaceful country ... hopefully, we will recover."

Hassan was at Tauranga Mosque to pray yesterday afternoon and was only alerted to the attack by a colleague when he returned to work.

He knew someone who had been injured at the Linwood Mosque - one of the temples where a shooter opened fire on people praying.

Amid the chaos, people had broken a back window in the temple and tried to escape that way.

The person Hassan knew had fallen and been trampled by people panicking and running away.

Tauranga Muslim Samira Hammad. Photo / Andrew Warner

Khlaed Hassan's wife, Samira Hammad, said the shootings at the mosques robbed the Muslim community of a place to come without fear.

"This is our holy place ... [but] it's hard to come without fear, and we shouldn't come with any fear," she said.

"We should be able to come and feel more safe than at home or at work.

"It is hard to think about how things will change ... it's hard to think about tomorrow."