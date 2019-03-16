One person has died in a crash between a car and a motorbike that has sparked a "significant" scrub fire in Northland this afternoon.

Another person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a helicopter responded to join two fire crews from the Rawene and Kaikohe volunteer brigades in fighting the fire off State Highway 12 at Omanaia, 30km west of Kaikohe.

He did not know how big the fire was, but said it was "significant" and on a hill.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted at 2.20pm to the crash, which was on SH12 between Ayrton Rd and Peras Rd.

One person was dead and a second person had been airlifted to hospital.

A third person has sustained minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

The car involved was believed to have caught fire, and that fire had spread to bush.