One person has died in a crash between a car and a motorbike that has sparked a "significant" scrub fire in Northland this afternoon.

Another person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a helicopter responded to join two fire crews from the Rawene and Kaikohe volunteer brigades in fighting the fire off State Highway 12 at Omanaia, 30km west of Kaikohe.

He did not know how big the fire was, but said it was "significant" and on a hill.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted at 2.20pm to the crash, which was on SH12 between Ayrton Rd and Peras Rd.

One person was dead and a second person had been airlifted to hospital.

A third person has sustained minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

The car involved was believed to have caught fire, and that fire had spread to bush.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Car crashes into paddock in Whakatāne

16 Mar, 2019 2:37pm
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Police pursuits review makes no change to policy

16 Mar, 2019 6:00am
4 minutes to read
NORTHERN ADVOCATE

Blackout in Northland for Brain Injury Awareness Week

16 Mar, 2019 12:00pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

The Chase: 'No quick fix' for pursuits and calls for ban on chases

15 Mar, 2019 12:01pm
8 minutes to read