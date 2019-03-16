One of Australia's top politicians is denouncing the acts of terror in Christchurch by an Australian citizen, saying he "is not who we are".

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have confirmed that the man who appeared in court this morning charged with murder was an Australian citizen.

Speaking to media in Adelaide, Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Senate, and Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, expressed her "sorrow, and solidarity" with the victims of the attack.

"We stand with you and we stand against these acts of extremist violence."

She, like Ardern, called the attacks acts of terrorism – "at their core, they are acts of hatred".

The man who committed the act was an "extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist" who does not represent Australian values, she said.

"He is not who we are."

Speaking directly to New Zealanders, Wong said: "We regard you as family and today your Australian family grieves with you."

She also denounced the comments of Australian Senator Fraser Anning, who yesterday said the attacks in Christchurch highlighted the "growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence" in Australian and New Zealand communities".

"I say to the people of New Zealand, I say to all people, Mr Anning does not represent Australia, he does not represent our values, he does not represent who we are."

She said Australian authorities need to investigate how the shooter was radicalized to seek to prevent this from happening again.

Asked if she was concerned that the man was not on an Australian watch list, Wong said: "I'm sure those matters will be investigated appropriately".

Meanwhile, other Australian MPs, former Prime Ministers and current ministers have taken to social media to voice their support for New Zealand.

Many have also expressed their condemnation of the attacks.

On Twitter, Labor Leader Bill Shorten condemned the attacks, calling it "evil, hate-filled and cowardly".

"An attack on any religion is an attack on all religions, it is an assault on our common humanity. We all share a responsibility to unite, condemn and defeat such an attack on our values and our way of life."

His comments followed those of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who yesterday offered his condolences to New Zealand.

"…right now, there is a numbness – there is just a still shock that has laid upon us all," he told media.

"We thought it would be unthinkable in a place like Christchurch – but it has happened."

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday his "love, prayers and solidary" was with the people of New Zealand after the attack.

"Those who peddle racial or religious hatred may not take up a gun or a knife themselves but they all too often inspire those who do. Violent extremism begins with extremism & hate speech," he said on Twitter.

Another former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, said on Facebook she was standing united with New Zealand.

"Tonight there are children going to bed missing a parent. Parents who have lost a child. Their tragic losses follow acts of cowardly hatred."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the attack was "sickening".

"We have been working with our Home Affairs agency heads since this senseless attack to provide support to our New Zealand counterparts. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."