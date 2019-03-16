Australian police say the family of the suspect in the New Zealand mosque shootings is helping their investigation.

New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says his officers are investigating to help New Zealand police and to ensure the safety of residents in the Australian state where suspect Brenton Tarrant is from.

Fuller says Tarrant's family is from the northern New South Wales town of Grafton and contacted police after seeing media reports of the shootings that killed at least 49, reports NewstalkZB.

He says Tarrant has spent little time in Australia in the past four years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australia's Acting Deputy Commissioner, Michael Willing, says they're looking at whether he had any extremist connections in Australia.

"What I can advise at the moment is that we have no information to suggest that there is an threat to this act of terror over in New Zealand to New South Wales or Australia at the moment."

Willing says Tarrant was only known to police for "minor traffic matters."

Willing says there's no information to suggest any further threat in New Zealand or Australia.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Mosque shooting accused member of South Otago gun club

16 Mar, 2019 1:08pm
6 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Mental health helpline inundated after Christchurch killings

16 Mar, 2019 12:58pm
3 minutes to read

Support services for Christchurch

15 Mar, 2019 4:00pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Christchurch mosque shootings: Vigils being held in Tauranga

16 Mar, 2019 1:06pm
3 minutes to read