"I hope this is the first and last time something like this happens."

Those are the words of Tauranga promoter Pato Alvarez, who has travelled the world and always felt safest in New Zealand.

Like every other New Zealander, he has been left in shock by Friday's deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques in which 49 people have been killed.

Alvarez, who along with his Neptune Entertainment business partners Mitch Lowe and Toby Burrows, are the promoters behind Bryan Adams' Shine a Light tour which was due to end on Sunday at Hagley Park in Christchurch. The Christchurch show has been cancelled.

Advertisement

"Our condolences go out to everybody who has been affected," Alvarez said.

Adams shared on Twitter that his heart went out to all the families of the victims and announced those who purchased tickets would receive a refund.

"In solidarity with the victims of the mass murder yesterday in Christchurch, NZ, our concert scheduled for Sunday at Hagley Park will not go ahead."

Hagley Park is located a short distance from the Masjid Al Noor mosque where 41 people were killed in the terror attack. Seven others died at a mosque in Linwood, while one other victim later died in hospital.

Alvarez said when the tragedy was unfolding all of the staff working to set up the site for the concert were evacuated. Even if they wanted the concert to go ahead, it was not possible because "the site wasn't ready to deliver the show".

He could not say what those staff witnessed or heard but said sent his condolences out to every person effected by the senseless act, describing it as worse than something out of a movie scene because of the "real people" impacted.

"It's disgusting," Alvarez said.

He said these kinds of acts were so senseless and unpredictable. He said it was appropriate for Christchurch to mourn, rather than celebrate with a concert.

Alvarez said Adams really liked New Zealand and maybe one day in the future he could return to Christchurch to perform for the city that had suffered so much.

"I'm always travelling the world. Every where I go I never feel safer than I do in New Zealand."